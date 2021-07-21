Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dulanjali Senarathna

Flutter Food Ordering App UI

Dulanjali Senarathna
Dulanjali Senarathna
  • Save
Flutter Food Ordering App UI user friendly material food ordering food app app responsive dart mobile application ux flutter ui
Download color palette

Hard coded flutter UI Designs for online food ordering android and ios mobile application.

Dulanjali Senarathna
Dulanjali Senarathna

More by Dulanjali Senarathna

View profile
    • Like