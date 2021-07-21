Thien Nguyen

Messenger Dashboard UI of all major social platform

Messenger Dashboard UI of all major social platform
I always wondered what it would look like if I could combined all my social platform in one area instead of having a bunch of tabs open on my internet page, so I created one, and now I do!

