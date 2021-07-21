Hélène Môme

Corporate illustrations - Presentation of the team members

Hélène Môme
Hélène Môme
  • Save
Corporate illustrations - Presentation of the team members photographer web developer communication manager ceo employees team members team illustrator procreate jeans fashion brand design illustration
Download color palette

👋🏻 Hey! I made this project for a fictional jeans company that needed five illustrations to introduce its five employees on its website.

The illustrations had to be explicit concerning their jobs and thus their roles within the company. The brand wanted the illustrations to be drawn in a cartoon style, using the company's colors, while conveying a sense of happiness and sympathy.

👉🏻 More explanations on helenemome.com (in french) and on Behance @mmehlne (in english)

Hélène Môme
Hélène Môme

More by Hélène Môme

View profile
    • Like