Character design - Presentation of the team members

👋🏻 Hey! I made this project for a fictional jeans company that needed five illustrations to introduce its five employees on its website.
The illustrations had to be explicit concerning their jobs and thus their roles within the company. The brand wanted the illustrations to be drawn in a cartoon style, using the company's colors, while conveying a sense of happiness and sympathy.
👉🏻 More explanations on helenemome.com (in french) and on Behance @mmehlne (in english)