'Let's Play' was a project created in collaboration with Designer/Stylist Amalie Charlesworth.

So often children's toys are made from cheap plastic, which break easily and only capture children's attention for a short amount of time before becoming redundant. We wanted to tackle this through our product - creating a toy that encourages imagination, while still being environmentally friendly. Thus 'Let's Play' was born.

'Let's Play' is a series of flat pack wooden buildings and roofs that can be stacked and placed on top of furniture in the home. The pieces encourage children to use the whole house as their playground. Children are also encouraged to incorporate their existing toys with the ‘Let’s Play’ pack, bringing a new lease of life to previously redundant toys.

The 'Let's Play' pack encourages imagination, creativity and sustainability.