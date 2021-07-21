Arfa Brands

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Arfa is a new consumer goods brand based in New York, U.S. I created a series of patterns for the company to be used as backgrounds for their social media posts and stories. Their brand promotes body positivity and mental wellness, therefore I wanted to incorporate this into the designs, using the curves of the body and brain as a reference but presenting them in more ambiguous ways.