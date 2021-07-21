Card Payment Checkout UI - Simplistic

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi people!
I've designed a Simplistic Card Payment Checkout UI
For Day 2 UI in #DailyUI Challenge
If you want to show some love, press L. ❤️
You can write a comment with your opinion too. 📝
Press "L" if you like it :)
Mail me thru: gomathishankar37@gmail.com
Contact me on
Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn