Corporate illustrations - Bakery and pastries

👋🏻 Hello! For this project, I had to create three illustrations that will be published on the bakery chain website, in order to promote their new desserts. These bakeries are specialized in creating and selling top-of-the-range african pastries.

These illustrations had to symbolize Africa in a discreet and elegant way, in a modern style. The fruits used to make the recipes also had to appear on the illustrations.

👉🏻 More explanations on helenemome.com (in french) and on Behance @mmehlne (in english)