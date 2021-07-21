Corporate illustrations - Bakery and pastries

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👋🏻 Hello! For this project, I had to create three illustrations that will be published on the bakery chain website, in order to promote their new desserts. These bakeries are specialized in creating and selling top-of-the-range african pastries.
These illustrations had to symbolize Africa in a discreet and elegant way, in a modern style. The fruits used to make the recipes also had to appear on the illustrations.
👉🏻 More explanations on helenemome.com (in french) and on Behance @mmehlne (in english)