Juliarta Arya

Simple Calculator UI - Daily UI #4

Juliarta Arya
Juliarta Arya
  • Save
Simple Calculator UI - Daily UI #4 ui ux ui typography design app
Download color palette

Hello Friends ✋,

Today i want to share my latest UI design exploration about Calculator UI. What do you think about it?

I hope you guys like it 😉

Press "L" to like and feel free to leave a comment in this post.

Work together? Send to my email:
📩 juliartarya06@gmail.com

#DailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Juliarta Arya
Juliarta Arya

More by Juliarta Arya

View profile
    • Like