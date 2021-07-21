Marisa Bairros

Logo for Boudoir Photography studio

Logo for Boudoir Photography studio freelance branding mark modern bold feminine woman marketing art direction graphic design design identity logo
Taking inspiration from the underlaying femininity of Art Noveau, the logo celebrates womanhood and its power. Boudoir photography, due to its erotic nature, is often misunderstood, so it was important to highlight a woman's independence and boldness. This was created by the use of thick strokes and geometric tendencies, which, in turn, contrast the traditional color choice and decorative font.

Graphic Designer // Art Director
