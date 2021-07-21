Plum Carpet logotype

Plum Carpet is a direct to consumer startup carpet brand. We were tasked with renaming and rebranding the company. The name served as a short, conceptual, single word solution that evokes seamlessness, ease, simplicity and precision.

The design of the logotype makes reference the the process of the plush cut carpet itself. Plush cut carpet is made by looping carpet fibers through a backing and then essentially shaving the top of the carpet off to create a clean flat surface for your home. The a trim top, looping bottoms, and cushy trap space made it the easy choice.