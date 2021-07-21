Michael DiCristina

Plum Carpet logotype

Michael DiCristina
Michael DiCristina
  • Save
Plum Carpet logotype carpet startup brand logo brand identity branding wordmark logotype
Download color palette

Plum Carpet is a direct to consumer startup carpet brand. We were tasked with renaming and rebranding the company. The name served as a short, conceptual, single word solution that evokes seamlessness, ease, simplicity and precision.

The design of the logotype makes reference the the process of the plush cut carpet itself. Plush cut carpet is made by looping carpet fibers through a backing and then essentially shaving the top of the carpet off to create a clean flat surface for your home. The a trim top, looping bottoms, and cushy trap space made it the easy choice.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Michael DiCristina
Michael DiCristina

More by Michael DiCristina

View profile
    • Like