Flash Message - Daily UI 011

Flash Message - Daily UI 011 ux ui dailyui design
Daily UI 011

Hi guys, this is my UI concept for Flash Message.
what do you think? Let me know your feedback.
Don't forget to add ❤️ if you like my work.
#DailyUI #011

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
