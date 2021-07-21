Malvin Iqbal Firdaus

Attendance App Exploration

Attendance App Exploration task work fingerprint attendance logo ui illustration uiux uxdesign uidesigner uidesign madewithfigma exploration design
Hello Everyone! 👋
This is my continue exploration of Attendance. The design of this application is made to make it easier for employees to be absent.
Feel free to leave your feedback. Thank you.

