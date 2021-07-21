Anteckningsbaken

This is the Homepage of the website dealing with the tuition services. It Allows people to upload the notes on their website and earn by them. Users can download the notes if they find useful by paying them.

About me: I am a T specialist with a knowledge in every UX field but specialization in interaction and Hi Fidelity User experience. I have super command over XD, Figma and partially on Sketch.

If you like my work and want to work with me then reach me at

Email : bilal@sysbitechies.com

Whatsapp and Calls at +923325444417

I would be more than happy to assist you