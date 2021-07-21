Logo & visual identity design - Proofreading company

👋🏻 Hey! I'm glad to present you this project I've done for a small correction-proofreading business.

The goals were to create a logo and a simple visual identity responding to Amandine's criteria:

- Embody her activity

- Convey a sense of elegance in reference to the name of the company

- Reflect creativity, seriousness and passion, the three adjectives that define Amandine the most

- Use mostly dark colors

👉🏻 More explanations on helenemome.com (in french) and on Behance @mmehlne (in english)