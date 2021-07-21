Plum Carpet posters

The new brand for Plum implements a new photo style. The art direction for the style was created to differentiate us from the stock photography in the market and give a clear perspective on our product. We chose to avoid the style of the users home and the complications that come with it. Instead, we chose to create the Plum environment. It's signalled by as little furniture as possible to give room for the plush carpet underfoot.

The lighting sets the photography apart and gave us a tool to leverage with other graphic solutions.