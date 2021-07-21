Logo & visual identity design - Fashion brand

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
👋🏻 Hey guys, here's the visual identity I created for a fictional fashion brand selling socks.
The challenge was to design a basic logo and a visual identity that will:
- be aimed to students
- use the color red
- symbolize coolness
- be used as a pictogram (the logo)
- be used on the brand packaging
👉🏻 More explanations on helenemome.com (in french) and on Behance @mmehlne (in english)