Logo & visual identity design - Fashion brand

Hey guys, here's the visual identity I created for a fictional fashion brand selling socks.

The challenge was to design a basic logo and a visual identity that will:

- be aimed to students

- use the color red

- symbolize coolness

- be used as a pictogram (the logo)

- be used on the brand packaging

