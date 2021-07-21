Hector Heredia

Record Player

Hector Heredia
Hector Heredia
  • Save
Record Player 3dillustration blender 3d vinilo player record
Download color palette

Hehe today I made this record player of HisMaster'sVoice with the model SRT655. I have taken this classic player from my father-in-law who still has it :)

What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Hector Heredia
Hector Heredia

More by Hector Heredia

View profile
    • Like