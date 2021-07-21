🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
TableStream is a collection of ideas for a tabletop, role-playing livestreaming service that, at its heart, aims to introduce a more intimate and interactive level of participation, as well as contribute to a more satisfying experience for all parties involved.
The project seeks to merge an imagination based experience with a more explicit one, and through that union provide opportunities for richer and more consistent storytelling.
More -- https://www.behance.net/gallery/123868673/TableStream