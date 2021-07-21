Harlen Studio | Branding | Interior Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Harlen Studio is established as the top Colorado residential interior design firm located in Denver. For more than two decades, Harlen Studio has created stylish and sophisticated rooms for residential and commercial clients throughout Colorado and nationally.
Branding goals: Complete Branding process from Brand Strategy to Brand Identity reflecting keywords i.e. sophisticated, modern, clean and classic.
Business Name: Harlen Studio
Niche: Real Estate
Sub-niche: Interior Design & Decoration
Value provided: Brand Strategy, Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content