Twogrid

Harlen Studio | Branding | Interior Design

Twogrid
Twogrid
  • Save
Harlen Studio | Branding | Interior Design marketing content social media content logo design brand identity brand strategy branding
Harlen Studio | Branding | Interior Design marketing content social media content logo design brand identity brand strategy branding
Harlen Studio | Branding | Interior Design marketing content social media content logo design brand identity brand strategy branding
Harlen Studio | Branding | Interior Design marketing content social media content logo design brand identity brand strategy branding
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 1 copy 3-100 (2).jpg
  2. Artboard 1 copy-100 (5).jpg
  3. Artboard 1-100 (6).jpg
  4. Artboard 1 copy 2-100 (6).jpg

Harlen Studio is established as the top Colorado residential interior design firm located in Denver. For more than two decades, Harlen Studio has created stylish and sophisticated rooms for residential and commercial clients throughout Colorado and nationally.

Branding goals: Complete Branding process from Brand Strategy to Brand Identity reflecting keywords i.e. sophisticated, modern, clean and classic.
Business Name: Harlen Studio
Niche: Real Estate
Sub-niche: Interior Design & Decoration
Value provided: Brand Strategy, Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content

Twogrid
Twogrid
We establish belief through Branding

More by Twogrid

View profile
    • Like