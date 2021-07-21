Plum Carpet system expression

Our system for Plum used a combination lighting, perspective and shape. We leveraged opportunities to create distinct brand moments throughout the Plum experience. The circular carpet sample is a clear signal of difference from the competition.

The cool thing about building a strong brand is that when you make a series of good decisions throughout strategy and brand development, you're sometimes presented with new opportunities later in the process. The magic begins when you synthesize those different ideas into one language.

The circular carpet sample came up towards the end of our brand exercise. We realized two opportunities that strengthened the Plum brand. One, use a circular carpet sample. Two, create a mechanism or platform to tell the whole story from inception to final product. The circular carpet sample became a physical product as well as a graphic device for the story of our colorists.