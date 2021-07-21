Plum Carpet system expression

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Our system for Plum used a combination lighting, perspective and shape. We leveraged opportunities to create distinct brand moments throughout the Plum experience. The circular carpet sample is a clear signal of difference from the competition.
The cool thing about building a strong brand is that when you make a series of good decisions throughout strategy and brand development, you're sometimes presented with new opportunities later in the process. The magic begins when you synthesize those different ideas into one language.
The circular carpet sample came up towards the end of our brand exercise. We realized two opportunities that strengthened the Plum brand. One, use a circular carpet sample. Two, create a mechanism or platform to tell the whole story from inception to final product. The circular carpet sample became a physical product as well as a graphic device for the story of our colorists.