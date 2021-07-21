Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alabi Charles

Day 3 Daily UI Challenge - Landing Page: SneakerWay

Alabi Charles
Alabi Charles
Day 3 Daily UI Challenge - Landing Page: SneakerWay branding app ux ui sneakerstore sneaker landingpage landing dailyuichallenge dailyui
Day 3 of the daily ui challenge was to design a landing page. Inspired by converse. I hope to work on this as a project soon. #DailyUI #DailyUIChallenge #Landing #Landingpage #sneaker #sneakerstore #sneakerapp.

Have a design you want me to work on, or just want to chat? Send me a message here or via the following channels:
Email: alabi.charles24@gmail.com
Twitter: @Ko_ishcharles
Instagram: @charl_es1

Alabi Charles
Alabi Charles

