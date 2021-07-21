Alan Sparkes

Mortgage calculator

Alan Sparkes
Alan Sparkes
  • Save
Mortgage calculator corporate mobile screen app screen payments pay iphone application app chart graph sliders banking bank finance mortgage dark mode dailyui ux ui
Download color palette

Hi there!

This is a design exploration of a mortgage calculator.

Thanks for viewing. Let me know your thoughts below and anything you would do differently. 💫

Alan Sparkes
Alan Sparkes

More by Alan Sparkes

View profile
    • Like