Abbi_Kerimov

Music player UI / Design challenge #2

Abbi_Kerimov
Abbi_Kerimov
  • Save
Music player UI / Design challenge #2 uiinspiration userexperience dribbble designinspiration uxdesign music player music ux clean design ui
Download color palette

Continuation on the theme of the musical player interface, I tried to make a desktop version. To be continued...

Abbi_Kerimov
Abbi_Kerimov

More by Abbi_Kerimov

View profile
    • Like