Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nikolay Pridachin
Digital Octane

Blog and Contact Us Page Design for Hemp and Seeds Online Store

Nikolay Pridachin
Digital Octane
Nikolay Pridachin for Digital Octane
Hire Us
  • Save
Blog and Contact Us Page Design for Hemp and Seeds Online Store branding logo interface ux ui ux designer design website design website web webdevelopment webdesign cannabis industry cannabis business cannabis hemp oil hemp cbd website cbd oil cbd
Download color palette

This website is made for an online store selling CBD in the USA. We made everything from scratch for our client. The website looks equally great on every screen size.

Color palette used on the design stage consists of green, beige and brown shades. So the general feel is minimalistic, lightweight and natural.

We have designed and developed a number of websites for our CBD clients. Feel free to contact us if you need one:

https://digitaloctane.co/sell-cbd-online

Digital Octane
Digital Octane
We Fuel Your Digital Needs.
Hire Us

More by Digital Octane

View profile
    • Like