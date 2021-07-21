Blog and Contact Us Page Design for Hemp and Seeds Online Store

This website is made for an online store selling CBD in the USA. We made everything from scratch for our client. The website looks equally great on every screen size.

Color palette used on the design stage consists of green, beige and brown shades. So the general feel is minimalistic, lightweight and natural.

We have designed and developed a number of websites for our CBD clients. Feel free to contact us if you need one:

https://digitaloctane.co/sell-cbd-online