Mikael Johansson

Incoming Call

Mikael Johansson
Mikael Johansson
Incoming Call
If I were to design a phone OS, this is what the incoming call screen would look like. Please check out the full version where the Answer and Reply buttons are adjusted and don't look so harsh and strong: http://cl.ly/WCIx

Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Mikael Johansson
Mikael Johansson

