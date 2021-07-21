Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fontfabric

Font Pairing Inspo for Web

Fontfabric
Fontfabric
sans serif text fonts display fonts fonts type design font design graphic design inspiration design inspiration typography inspiration font pairing webdesign type typeface font fontfabric typography

Are you on edge every time you start researching fonts for your new project?

It doesn't have to be so hard. That's why we've done the font pairing for you.

Fonts in use:

Nexa Slab 65% OFF (https://bit.ly/nexaslab-dribbble)
Nexa (http://bit.ly/fontfabric-nexa-dribbble)

Fontfabric
Fontfabric
We design fonts.
