Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Reza nezhadmusavi

Crypto Currency Wallet 💰

Reza nezhadmusavi
Reza nezhadmusavi
  • Save
Crypto Currency Wallet 💰 ui design design trade app trade platform eth bitcoin crypto btc save binance blockchain ui crypto wallet exchange swap nft trade tokens trading app card
Download color palette

Hi guys
This is my first concept design about "Crypto Currency"😄
Don't forget like it and follow me on Dribbble
If you like it, press the "L" button🤍

Available for new project ✅👇🏻
rezanezhadmdesign@gmail.com

Follow me on:
Dribbble | Twitter | Instagram

Reza nezhadmusavi
Reza nezhadmusavi

More by Reza nezhadmusavi

View profile
    • Like