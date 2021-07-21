Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vlad Cherkashen
Digital Octane

Blog and Our Mission Pages for Corner Store Online Marketplace

Vlad Cherkashen
Digital Octane
Vlad Cherkashen for Digital Octane
Hire Us
  • Save
Blog and Our Mission Pages for Corner Store Online Marketplace ecommerce figma wordpress branding logo ux design ui ux web site design design website webdevelopment webdesign cbd website cannabis hemp oil hemp cbd oil cbd
Download color palette

This website is not only an e-Commerce online shop, but a whole CBD marketplace with lots of brands on separate pages. We implemented API automation solution to the website, so there's no need to process every order manually.

We used natural colors and made yellow accents, so the website looks bright and vibrant. This way we managed to attract user attention to the most important sections.

Do you need to have a CBD website built? Feel free to reach out to us for a free consultation:
https://digitaloctane.co/sell-cbd-online

Digital Octane
Digital Octane
We Fuel Your Digital Needs.
Hire Us

More by Digital Octane

View profile
    • Like