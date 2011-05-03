superdeluxesam

Dog

superdeluxesam
superdeluxesam
  • Save
Dog animal dog alphabet illustration illustrator graphics
Download color palette

from the same series as the Giraffe. Just trying for uber-simple style, as few gradients as possible.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
superdeluxesam
superdeluxesam

More by superdeluxesam

View profile
    • Like