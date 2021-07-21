Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Portal mock

Portal mock ux ui vector design
I wanted to shoot for a magazine look and feel, but also play with texture with this portal mock. Notifications would populate the left and the layout would have been controlled by using CSS Grid, with everything living in their own 'layout wells' that would change position dynamically depending on the device and screen size.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
