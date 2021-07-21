Mozhdeh Jadda

landing page design

Mozhdeh Jadda
Mozhdeh Jadda
  • Save
landing page design website colorful ux design landing page ui
Download color palette

hi dribbblers 👋

This is my new design. A landing page for a communication platform.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Mozhdeh Jadda
Mozhdeh Jadda

More by Mozhdeh Jadda

View profile
    • Like