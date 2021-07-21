Sastra Rianto

Interior Landing Page

Sastra Rianto
Sastra Rianto
  • Save
Interior Landing Page landing landingpage web design interior interior architecture furniture interior landing page furniture landing page furniture app furniture website interior design website uiux clean landing page design interface furniture design web design agency minimalist
Download color palette

Long time no see,
today I want to share my exploration of Interior Landing Pages. I would like to make it minimalism
Feel free to feedback and comment
Don't forget to like ❤ :)
Thank you !!

Available for project :
rsastra901@gmail.com

Thank you for your attention !!
Follow me on
Instagram

Sastra Rianto
Sastra Rianto

More by Sastra Rianto

View profile
    • Like