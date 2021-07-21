Hey this is The Boring Counter, an iOS app that helps you keep tracking of how many people are inside a building. This could be used in a restaurant, a store, etc. Originally this app was meant to be a COVID-19 counter but the App Store wasn't happy with that, so I needed to change some things. Definitely too late for this idea but who knows, maybe someone still needs an app like this and it could help. It's a pretty simple UI design and the app doesn't do much but that was part of the plan. The main purpose of this app was to be used as a test to see what was the process of publishing an app to the App Store (You can download it on https://apps.apple.com/mx/app/the-boring-counter/id1577401652?l=en)