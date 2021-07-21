🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey this is The Boring Counter, an iOS app that helps you keep tracking of how many people are inside a building. This could be used in a restaurant, a store, etc. Originally this app was meant to be a COVID-19 counter but the App Store wasn't happy with that, so I needed to change some things. Definitely too late for this idea but who knows, maybe someone still needs an app like this and it could help. It's a pretty simple UI design and the app doesn't do much but that was part of the plan. The main purpose of this app was to be used as a test to see what was the process of publishing an app to the App Store (You can download it on https://apps.apple.com/mx/app/the-boring-counter/id1577401652?l=en)