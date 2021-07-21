Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

VSA Transportation Monogram Logo

Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer
Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer
  • Save
VSA Transportation Monogram Logo mark symbol transport import and export word letter type typography monogram transportation simple creative modern minimal logo maker logotype design designer branding logo
Download color palette

Monogram for VSA Transportation. I tried to show import and export with the Letter "S". Your thoughts would be appreciated.

👉 Let's make a logo together!
📧 Email me at farhadghnm@gmail.com

Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer
Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

More by Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like