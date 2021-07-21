Parminder Singh

Axio Education Logo Design

Final logo and mark for Axio Education, previously known as Axiom Edu.
A new language institute, educating students in 3 different verticals.

The client felt this mark was actually related to the nature of their business and went with this design . It's boldness, simplicity and timeless.

