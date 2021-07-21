Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrew Pons
Fastly

Fastly Games

Andrew Pons
Fastly
Andrew Pons for Fastly
  • Save
Fastly Games rainbow colorful vintage retro typography games olympics branding logo
Download color palette

The Fastly Games compares countries in four data-driven events based on aggregated network traffic: IPv6 adoption, HTTP versions, operating system (OS) versions, and browser versions. Learn more on our blog, and stay tuned to our social channels for the winners!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Fastly
Fastly
Content delivery with a powerful edge.

More by Fastly

View profile
    • Like