Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oliver Åman

Lars artisan bakery

Oliver Åman
Oliver Åman
Hire Me
  • Save
Lars artisan bakery quality high end sophisticated minimal nordic simple wheat baking baked cafe logo visual identity brand logotype typography branding bread bakery
Lars artisan bakery quality high end sophisticated minimal nordic simple wheat baking baked cafe logo visual identity brand logotype typography branding bread bakery
Lars artisan bakery quality high end sophisticated minimal nordic simple wheat baking baked cafe logo visual identity brand logotype typography branding bread bakery
Download color palette
  1. Lars 1.jpg
  2. Lars 3.jpg
  3. Lars 2.jpg

Lars - Conceptual nordic local bakery. Branding minimalism, simplicity & quality.

Oliver Åman
Oliver Åman
Welcome to my design portfolio.
Hire Me

More by Oliver Åman

View profile
    • Like