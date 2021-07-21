Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vinayak Iyer

Virgin Galactic - Website UI

Following the launch of both Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson's commercial spacecraft journeys, I tried to remodel the Virgin Galactic website UI

