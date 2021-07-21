Hani Jamal

iTrainer - Brand Identity

Hani Jamal
Hani Jamal
Hire Me
  • Save
iTrainer - Brand Identity health fitness application ui logotype mark design branding brand icon logo
Download color palette

iTrainer is a fitness and workout mobile app. that works as your personal trainer.

We were asked to represent how technologically advanced iTrainer is while also showing the energy and dedication involved in working out and reaching your dream body.​​​​​​​

Full project: https://bit.ly/2VUHzDt

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Hani Jamal
Hani Jamal
Brand Identity Designer & Visual Artist 🪐
Hire Me

More by Hani Jamal

View profile
    • Like