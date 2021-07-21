Trust Babalola

Scratched Credit Card

Scratched Credit Card
Taking inspiration from Malewicz tutorial, I decided to design this, but a scratched version.
Tutorial video will be below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uRVnX0k593E&t=8s

As always, Press " L " if you liked it. 💖
See you next post ✌

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
