Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
dongkyu lim

Vintage Radio 3D vs 2D

dongkyu lim
dongkyu lim
Hire Me
  • Save
Vintage Radio 3D vs 2D comparing radio vintage vintage radio illustrator cinema4d isometric illustration illustration
Vintage Radio 3D vs 2D comparing radio vintage vintage radio illustrator cinema4d isometric illustration illustration
Download color palette
  1. vintage_radio.jpg
  2. radio_heaven_2d.jpg

While I was creating a vintage radio with Cinema 4D, I was thinking that comparing 3D and 2D with the same subject would be fun.

To me, with current my skillset, I think 2D(Illustrator) is much easier for me and has more flexibility compared to the 3D(Cinema 4D) program but looks like it will depend on the level of experience.

All have their own characteristics.

dongkyu lim
dongkyu lim
Digital Designer, Illustrator - Art Deco, Cycling

More by dongkyu lim

View profile
    • Like