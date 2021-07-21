Vintage Radio 3D vs 2D

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
While I was creating a vintage radio with Cinema 4D, I was thinking that comparing 3D and 2D with the same subject would be fun.
To me, with current my skillset, I think 2D(Illustrator) is much easier for me and has more flexibility compared to the 3D(Cinema 4D) program but looks like it will depend on the level of experience.
All have their own characteristics.