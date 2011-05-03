superdeluxesam

Giraffe

Giraffe illustration alphabet animal giraffe illustator simple cartoon
A slightly rough design from an animal alphabet I started a while ago but haven't managed to finish. I'm hoping being on Dribbble will help encourage me to finish it!

Posted on May 3, 2011
