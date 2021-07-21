Lasha Tsivtsivadze

Brave Astronauts

adobe photoshop photoshop space crew character design character space art adventure space design astronaut illustration digital art 2d art
This illustration is about little guy named Piu and his crewmate Mr. Wiggly.
They are brave astronauts exploring the mysterious and daring places of space.

