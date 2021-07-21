Jarin Tasnim Urmi

Grocery App UI Design

Jarin Tasnim Urmi
Jarin Tasnim Urmi
  • Save
Grocery App UI Design ui lifestyle online shopping online store ui mobile app ui minimal design ui ui ux modern ui mobile ui online grocery duotone style grocery app grocery app ui
Download color palette

Hello there!

This is a user interface design of a grocery app. Showing onboarding screen, , catagories and home screen. Duotone style has been used here.

If you like my design feel free to show some Love!
Have any project?
Contract here jarintasnimurmi00@gmail.com

Jarin Tasnim Urmi
Jarin Tasnim Urmi

More by Jarin Tasnim Urmi

View profile
    • Like