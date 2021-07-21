Logo - Tapawingo Film

Matthew McPartland

Internal logo used for the film Tapawingo staring Jon Heder. Very fun working on this and the movie! Inspriation came from Bruce Lee's Enter the Dragon.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
