"Untitled" 3D Star

I saw a video about created shapes like this in sand and thought that I could reproduce it. So I opened up Figma and made the first sketches there. Then I recreated the star in Vectery, a 3D Webeditor, and exported it to a GLTF file. So that I add it to a website.

The image taken from the small webpage I created using the model.

https://codesandbox.io/s/3d-star-76et3