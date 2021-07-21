Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Untitled" 3D Star

I saw a video about created shapes like this in sand and thought that I could reproduce it. So I opened up Figma and made the first sketches there. Then I recreated the star in Vectery, a 3D Webeditor, and exported it to a GLTF file. So that I add it to a website.
The image taken from the small webpage I created using the model.
https://codesandbox.io/s/3d-star-76et3

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
