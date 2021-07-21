Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Purple" : Mini Me

Designing my own avatar was fun. But what felt like more fun was giving her a personality, so I designed some hobbies for her resembling my own.
A workaholic, who likes to sketch and listen to some music.
Show her some love 💜

Contact me
Email : purplep1722@gmail.com
Instagram
Behance

Rebound of
Design your own custom avatar.
By Dribbble
