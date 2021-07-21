TrueFan- A Celebrity-fan Engagement Mobile App

The seamlessness of app design was the major reason why TrueFan reached 1M+ downloads in just 6 months!

We wanted to create India's biggest celebrity-fan engagement mobile app and bring popular Bollywood celebrities closer to their fans. Therefore, it was imperative to create a UI that streamlines the communication between them.

As a result, users were able to enjoy one-on-one conversations with their favorite SUPERSTARS!

Want to know more about the app?

Then go ahead, download the app & check out the reason behind its 4.7-star rating on the Play Store!

For more such successful designs, STAY TUNED!

Impressed? Shook?

Share your views: https://www.techugo.com/contact-us.php

Collaborate with us!

sales@techugo.com

Curious about us?

www.techugo.com

Socialize with us!

https://www.instagram.com/techugo/