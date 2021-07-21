Zorii Borys

Leopolis Logo Concept

Leopolis Logo Concept branding logo design lion logo lion city branding city logo city logotype minimalism logodesign logo
Logo concept for Lviv city, Ukraine. Illustrating the main symbol of the city in pure minimalsm

